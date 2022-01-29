Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $276-286 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.14 million.

EXTR stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.13.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $4,596,741. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 209,004 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

