Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.24. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $76.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 9,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.