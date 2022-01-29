F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.69.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $199.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.70.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $41,361.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,869 shares of company stock worth $8,008,598 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 23.3% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in F5 Networks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

