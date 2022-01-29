F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Lowered to $255.00 at Evercore ISI

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FFIV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $199.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.70. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. F5 Networks has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,869 shares of company stock worth $8,008,598 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

