Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. The company had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac updated its FY22 guidance to $14.12 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $70.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $493.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,710. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $415.24 and a 200-day moving average of $432.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97.

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.29.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

