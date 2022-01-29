Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Stock Price Up 8.4% on Strong Earnings

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $461.35 and last traded at $458.44. Approximately 4,178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 277,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $422.99.

The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share.

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.29.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $415.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.47. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

