Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Farmers National Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

FMNB opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $491.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 5,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.58 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,435 shares of company stock valued at $379,611. 8.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.