Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.55

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 96134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.

The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $576,903.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,505. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 41.5% during the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,126,000 after buying an additional 125,354 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fastly by 35.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,050,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,605,000 after buying an additional 273,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

