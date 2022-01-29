Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federated Hermes from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of FHI opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $268,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $41,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

