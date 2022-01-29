Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federated Hermes from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th.
Shares of FHI opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10.
In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $268,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $41,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.
About Federated Hermes
Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.