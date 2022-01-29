Fei Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $46.61 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00049495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.37 or 0.06808966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00055535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,093.34 or 0.99899424 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003206 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

