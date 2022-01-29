Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £129.65 ($174.93).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a £147 ($198.33) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ferguson from £126.40 ($170.53) to £132.60 ($178.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a £100.80 ($136.00) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ferguson from £115 ($155.15) to £130 ($175.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Ferguson from £128 ($172.69) to £125 ($168.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

LON FERG opened at £114.90 ($155.02) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 8,344 ($112.57) and a twelve month high of £136.40 ($184.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of £123.51 and a 200 day moving average of £111.80.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

