Fernbridge Capital Management LP Invests $27.89 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 498,737 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $27,894,000. Comcast makes up about 3.4% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 33,297 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.9% in the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,525 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 6,966.8% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 343,022 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after buying an additional 338,168 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 24.9% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 29.8% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $49.72 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

