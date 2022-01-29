Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,730 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.21% of Ferrari worth $81,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 26,084.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RACE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

RACE opened at $226.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $183.82 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

