Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fifth Third have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. Strong financial performance in the fourth quarter enabled the company to achieve positive operating leverage. The announced acquisition of Dividend Finance enhances its expanded digital service capabilities. Such bolt-on buyouts will increase fee income, driving top-line growth, going forward. Also, branch expansions and recovery in the U.S economy are likely to drive loan growth and improvement in asset quality. However, mounting expenses due to investments in branch digitization initiatives are likely to hinder bottom-line growth. Also, margin pressure amid near-zero interest rates remains a significant concern. High exposure to commercial loans acts as a headwind.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

