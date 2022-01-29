Financial Survey: Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) vs. Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Advantage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Carbon Energy and Advantage Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantage Energy 0 1 8 0 2.89

Advantage Energy has a consensus target price of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 54.15%. Given Advantage Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Energy and Advantage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43% Advantage Energy 4.35% 3.04% 2.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carbon Energy and Advantage Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A Advantage Energy $179.21 million 5.81 -$212.04 million $0.04 136.50

Carbon Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advantage Energy.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats Carbon Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carbon Energy Company Profile

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

