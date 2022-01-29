Fire Lotto (FLOT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 84% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded down 80.1% against the US dollar. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $109,690.00 and $2.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.60 or 0.00260225 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006845 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000909 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.40 or 0.01122774 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

FLOT is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

