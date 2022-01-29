First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Gap Up to $45.21

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.21, but opened at $47.49. First Bancorp shares last traded at $46.55, with a volume of 488 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBNC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

