First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%.

FBIZ stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.97. 51,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Business Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of First Business Financial Services worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

