First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

FFBC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,126. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,207 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

