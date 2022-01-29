First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

First Financial Bancorp. has increased its dividend by 18.0% over the last three years. First Financial Bancorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

FFBC stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.11. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,889 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.