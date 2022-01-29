First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $115,113. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

