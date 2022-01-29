First Foundation (FFWM) to Release Earnings on Monday

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect First Foundation to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $89.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Foundation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FFWM opened at $25.80 on Friday. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Foundation by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Foundation by 3,159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Foundation by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

