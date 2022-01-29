First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. First Interstate BancSystem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FIBK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,049. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,880 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,880 shares of company stock worth $155,358. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 59,107 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

