First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down to $10.21

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $9.99. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 91,676 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.0049 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,942,000 after purchasing an additional 764,944 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at $8,255,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 35.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,852 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after buying an additional 303,329 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 587.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 229,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 175.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 191,591 shares during the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

