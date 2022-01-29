First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

NASDAQ FRME traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.82. 259,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.20. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $50.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 36 shares of company stock worth $1,496 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 26.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 22.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 105.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 13.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 11.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hovde Group raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

