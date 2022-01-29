First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Trading Down 4%

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF)’s share price fell 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. 340,174 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 237,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26.

About First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF)

First Mining Gold Corp. operates as a mineral property holding company, which engages in acquiring mineral assets. It focuses on the Hope Brook, Goldlund, Springpole, Cameron, Pickle Crow, Duparquet, PITT and Duquesne Gold projects in Canada. The firm also holds interest on the Turquoise Canyon, the Sonora, Oaxaca, Durango, and Nayarit projects in Mexico.

