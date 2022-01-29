First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 311 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 509,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,673,000 after buying an additional 395,086 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2,526.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 364,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,346,000 after buying an additional 350,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 83.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after buying an additional 225,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 21.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,265,000 after buying an additional 150,804 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $206.54 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $175.78 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.83. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.77%.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

