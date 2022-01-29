First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Moody’s by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,447,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $336.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $377.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.28. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $263.61 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.27.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

