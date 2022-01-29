First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tyson Foods by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 338,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000,000 after purchasing an additional 37,516 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Tyson Foods by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $91.30 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.59 and a 12-month high of $94.08. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.90.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

