First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,339.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 81,515 shares during the last quarter.

EWT stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.37.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

