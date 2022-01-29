First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.87 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

