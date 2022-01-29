First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $51.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

