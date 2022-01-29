First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Up 800.0% in January

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,329,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FJP traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $47.63. 2,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $56.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.687 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

