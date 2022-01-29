First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,900 shares, a growth of 10,736.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO opened at $33.80 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $37.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

