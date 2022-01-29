Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS.

Flagstar Bancorp stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.92. The stock had a trading volume of 474,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,247. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $20,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

