Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Short Interest Update

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the December 31st total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:FTK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. 421,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,372. Flotek Industries has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 97.44% and a negative net margin of 74.08%. The company had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Flotek Industries will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,840,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 156,337 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,387,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 144,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 27,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 520,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 110,800 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FTK shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

