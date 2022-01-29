Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock Price Down 4.9% Following Weak Earnings

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 7,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 92,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,786.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 57.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the second quarter worth $983,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 72.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $723.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42.

About Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

