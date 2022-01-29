Focus Impact Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FIACU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FIACU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Focus Impact Acquisition stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. 54,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,376. Focus Impact Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.