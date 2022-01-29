Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given New $23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Shares of F stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

