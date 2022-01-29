Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Issues Earnings Results

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Shares of FOR opened at $19.85 on Friday. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

FOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forestar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Forestar Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,366 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Forestar Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,232 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Forestar Group by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Forestar Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

