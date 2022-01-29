Fort L.P. Lowers Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Fort L.P. decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Centene by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 17.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $307,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Centene by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 859,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,501,000 after acquiring an additional 71,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Centene by 5.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,090 shares of company stock valued at $7,791,675. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CNC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.14. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $85.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.