Fort L.P. Takes Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,332,000 after acquiring an additional 530,922 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,597,000 after buying an additional 260,868 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,954,000 after buying an additional 155,379 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,453,000 after buying an additional 147,101 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,702 shares of company stock worth $9,868,073. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $148.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.07 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.85 and its 200 day moving average is $163.58.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

