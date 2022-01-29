Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 430 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Socorro Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 63,891 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,733,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5,995.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 73,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 75,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

NYSE:ABT opened at $125.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $221.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.