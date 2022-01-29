Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $56,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $624.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $629.62 and a 200-day moving average of $619.96. The company has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.56.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total transaction of $224,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542 in the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

