Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 128.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,143 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 30,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 182,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 708,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 127,740 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 113,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of BEN opened at $31.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.