Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Update

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 440.6% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

FT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 47,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,432. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

