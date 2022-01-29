Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 575 ($7.76) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,025 ($13.83). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.14) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 952.14 ($12.85).

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 631.80 ($8.52) on Thursday. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 614.80 ($8.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,193.50 ($16.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 856.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 844.66.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

