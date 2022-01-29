Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresnillo’s FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNLPF. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Fresnillo stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.98. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $16.14.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.