Front Street Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 468,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Colfax accounts for 4.1% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $21,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Colfax during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Colfax by 9.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Colfax by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CFX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

In other Colfax news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 7,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $394,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $336,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,896 shares of company stock worth $3,708,465. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

