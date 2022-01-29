Front Street Capital Management Inc. Has $414,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Shares of USB opened at $58.08 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.30.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.